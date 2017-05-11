VIDEO: AKA – Caiphus Song

South African Super Star – AKA, Finally released the much-anticipated video for the Caiphus Song on Wednesday morning. In the video, actress Jessica Nkosi and Warren Masemola play the happy couple that is getting married.

The love song speaks of his publicized relationship with radio and television personality Bonang Matheba, as well as his relationship with baby mama, DJ Zinhle.

Watch video below:

