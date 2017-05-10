Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: All clear for Gen. Kayihura as he is vetted by parliament

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

JOBS: The Inspector General of Police General Kale Edward Kayihura has finally been approved by the Parliamentary appointments committee. Kayihura who appeared before the Uganda Parliament Speaker led committee on Tuesday, was approved for his three-new year tenure together with his Deputy Okoth Ochola. Also approved is Commissioner General of Prisons Dr. Johnson Byabasaijja plus his Deputy James Mwanje.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

 

 

The post VIDEO: All clear for Gen. Kayihura as he is vetted by parliament appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.