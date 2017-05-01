Video: Anthony Joshua Reveals The Secret To His Success, Mentions Pounded Yam And Egusi Soup

Nigerian born British boxer, Anthony Joshua who is the new World Boxing Heavyweight champion has shocked the world with the secret behind his success. The boxer who on Saturday night knocked down veteran Ukrainian boxer, Wladimir Klitschko to the canvas in the 11th round revealed the secret to his success in an interview with Nigerian…

The post Video: Anthony Joshua Reveals The Secret To His Success, Mentions Pounded Yam And Egusi Soup appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

