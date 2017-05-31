Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO + AUDIO: Phyno – If To Say [Download]

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Download PHYNO – IF TO SAY Mp3. Nigerian finest rapper, Phyno has thrilled his fans with a new tune titled “If to say” amidst the ongoing controversy on his “i’m a fan‘ track. Download track here! Being his first 2017 Single, the “Man of the Year” did not fail to do what he knows how …

