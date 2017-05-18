VIDEO: Bella – Radio Ft. Ycee
Tinny Entertainment’s first lady Bella is out with the video to her debut single ‘Radio’.
The Theophilus King directed video has BELLA in a funky but yet classy look as she teams up with fellow label mate Ycee to deliver a top notch record.
The video comes as a follow-up to the successful release of her debut single after signing on to the label. The single is currently enjoying massive airplay on the radio all over.
The post VIDEO: Bella – Radio Ft. Ycee appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!