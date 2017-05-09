Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Burna Boy – Hallelujah

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Spaceship Entertainment Presents the official music video to Burna Boy’s Praiz tune which he titled “Hallelujah”.

The VIDEO sees Burna boy on the thank-Giving mood as the superstar give thanks to God for a lot of things.

Video was Directed by the creative music video director – MattMax.

Watch video below:

