VIDEO: Chidinma Okeke – Friends (Prod. Dapiano)

Chidinma Okeke, former Miss Anambra, Just Launched a new career in music. Fighting through adversity, she shows strength and the finest spirit in a battle to overcome her challenges. Channeling all the negative energy, into something beautiful.

It is encouraging for a young woman to accept her responsibilities, be remorseful in readiness to continue her dreams and aspirations.

To Kick off her Music Career, she just dropped a music video titled FRIENDS. The Song was produced by Dapiano and video directed by Xbase films. Friends is one of her many songs to be released this year under OUK Entertainment TV. Her launch into the music industry, has been long time in the making, and assures a great career.

Chidinma Okeke who is currently in Cape Town, South Africa, is working on a Social Project, her Girl Child Empowerment drive, that speaks against women rights violation and exploitation. She definitely has lots to offer in the Social responsibility space. Nigerians are about to witness a complete woman working on empowering other young women in the areas of self worth, making the right choices, and following their dreams. Download the video and song here. Enjoy FRIENDS!

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Watch video below:

The post VIDEO: Chidinma Okeke – Friends (Prod. Dapiano) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

