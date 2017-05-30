Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Chigul Speaks on Her Marriage At 33, Life On Kemi Adetiba’s "King Women" | Accelerate TV

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular Comedienne, Chigul in this recent interview with Kemi Adetiba’s, “King Women” talks about the story of her life from academic struggles to finding her path and on to the death of her father.

She also narrates how she got married as a virgin at 33 and lost her virginity in a failed marriage.

