VIDEO: Chris Obore explains why parliament has summoned Tumwebaze

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Uganda | 0 comments

FULL VIDEO: Chris Obore, the Director, Communication and Public Affairs at Parliament of Uganda explains to NBS TV why Parliament is summoning  ICT Minister Frank Tumwebaze for ‘defying’ the house on deadlines for SIM-card registration.

Tumwebaze maintained the deadline last Friday, a day after Parliament had recommended it be pushed to next year.

