VIDEO: Chrizblingz ft Chris Chuks & Dexzy – I Got The Dough

Cbngang bossman & frontline act CHRIZBLINGZ is back again after he dropped his 1st single for the year 2017 titled “ABANYEGOM” a rap cypher which featured the “issue” crooner CHRIS CHUKS, CHITUNZ, DEXZY, I TOMS & BROWNY, the dope track was massively accepted by fans worldwide.

As we all know “CHRIZBLINGZ” tha lyricist never relent when it comes to dope hardcore punchlines.

On this DJ spinz & southside produced single mixed & mastered by BROWNY, he employed the professionalism of two dope lyricists “CHRIS CHUKS & DEXZY” and he titled this one I GOT THE DOUGH. Download and watch it’s viral video( not its official video) shot & directed by I toms films.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Viral video below:

The post VIDEO: Chrizblingz ft Chris Chuks & Dexzy – I Got The Dough appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

