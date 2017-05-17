VIDEO: DJ Young Money ft. Sleamnicco – Mama Africa

The highly anticipated Video for DJ Young Money Smash-hit single ‘MAMA AFRICA‘ finally drops in grand-style. Unlimited LA directed the video from this awe-inspiring monster-hit song that has rocked airwaves home and abroad.

The 10 year old youngest DJ in West Africa is signed under K-Nation Entertainment. He featured the talented SleamNicco in delivering this sound. The song was produced by Succi.

