Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Dremo – Iro Nla (Dir. By Clarence Peters)

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Here comes the much anticipated first 2017 single from DMW rapper ‘DREMO’. ‘IRO NLA’ was produced by Fresh Beats & video filmed by Clarence Peters in Lagos, Nigeria. This follows up with an impressive 2016 for DREMO which saw him release stellar hits like FELA, OJERE & 1 2 BANG. DREMO was announced first runner […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.