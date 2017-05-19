VIDEO: Drunk Policeman Cruelly Humiliated And Mocked By Residents

This is very shameful. A security officer became a laughing stock after getting himself drunk while on duty.. The security officer was so drunk that he couldn’t even stand on his feet as residents humiliated him by pouring him buckets of water to bring him back to his senses… Rather than being ashamed of himself, …

The post VIDEO: Drunk Policeman Cruelly Humiliated And Mocked By Residents appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

