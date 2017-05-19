Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Drunk security officer humiliated publicly

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The video footage of a man who appears to be wearing the black-on-black uniform of Nigerian police officers has emerged online. The man, evidently under the influence of alcohol, was seen reeling in the sand while some well-wishers poured gallons upon gallons of water on him to revive him. But he kept reeling in the […]

