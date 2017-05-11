VIDEO: EL Magnifico – African Girls (Lome Bae)

Popular Togolose Music Sensation – EL MAGNIFICO returns with something fresh out of the music kitchen and this one dubbed “African Girls (Lome Bae)” is extraordinarily good.

Produced, Mixed and Mastered by CUL BRIZ with production assistance from SNAGZY. Video directed by Mr. MOE MUSA.

