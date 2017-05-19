Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video: Endowed Lady Tending To Her Herd Of Cattle Takes The Internet By Surprise

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Video | 0 comments

As the economic situation in the country worsens with less white collar job to satisfy the multitude of graduates produced by Nigerian universities, a young lady has taken the internet by storm after a video of her surfaced online in her farm. The young endowed lady was captured in the video tending to her herd…

The post Video: Endowed Lady Tending To Her Herd Of Cattle Takes The Internet By Surprise appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.