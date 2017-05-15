VIDEO: Eva Alordiah – Take Charge

Every minute of Every day, we are faced with countless decisions to be made, from the mundane to the simple to the difficult. We have each been given the power to make choices and we must take responsibility for the place we find ourselves as a result of the choices we have made in Life.

And when things are not going as we hope they should, we cannot sit and fold our hands and hope and complain and grit our teeth. You cannot let a simple temporary situation which is only there to teach you, rid you of the happiness that awaits you on the other side. You must allow yourself the power to Take Charge of your life.

You have the power to change things, to redesign your life. To grow from where you are now. This is a never ending journey of self discovery, embrace each step. Enjoy the unfolding of a new, better you. Take Charge. You are alright.

Video below:

The post VIDEO: Eva Alordiah – Take Charge appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

