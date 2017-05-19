VIDEO: Faze – Perfect Woman

Faze returns with the Perfect visuals to his previously heard tune which he titled “Perfect Woman”.

No woman is perfect, but you can build her to your taste. “You can never find a perfect woman, you can only build your perfect woman” – Faze. Steps to Winning your Woman’s Heart…

1.UNDERSTANDING.

2. FIND HER SOFTEST SPOT & MAKE IT SOFTER.

3. NEVER USE HER WEAKNESS AGAINST HER.

4. IF SHE IS FIRE BE HER WATER.

5. IF YOU WANNA WIN HER HEART JUST BE A MAN.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch video below:

