VIDEO: Fecko – Ogbeni Joko (Humble Remix)
Nigerian rapper Fecko covers Kendrick Lamar’s hit song ‘Humble’. He titles this one ‘Ogbeni Joko’. The song has a catchy infectious hook. ‘Nwoke sit down, be humble, Ogbeni joko, be humble’. Quite creative.
Enjoy the 2D video rendered by Fecko himself.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
The post VIDEO: Fecko – Ogbeni Joko (Humble Remix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!