VIDEO: Frankie Jay – Bless Me Ft. Vector

Posted on May 31, 2017

Frankie Jay is here again with another banger to start up the year which he titled “BLESS ME” and he featured the son of Lafiaji on this one, Vector Tha Viper.

The ruffikonz directed video is guaranteed to leave you stunned because of its fusion of class, finesse and remarkable new school culture and inspiration…

