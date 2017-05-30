Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Fresh L – I Know

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

New Fresh L video off his ‘No Service’ EP. This is titled ‘I KNOW’, Audio produced by Bathing Montel & visuals was directed by Shayo THR33.

Fresh L has been pretty consistent over the past few months, releasing songs like FaceTime, Designer Girls ft. BOJ, his own cover of Ycee’s Juice & collaborating on Falz The Bahd Guy’s “Regards To Your Momsi” alongside Ajebutter 22.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Watch & Enjoy his new viral video ‘I Know’.

 

The post VIDEO: Fresh L – I Know appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.