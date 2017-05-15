Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: G-Druz – Slow Ft. Skales

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

GDR Records Presents her First Artist G-DRUZ in a Smashing Hot Video for his latest single SLOW featuring The never say never Crooner SKALES produced by International Award winning producer YOUNG D.

G-DRUZ with the real name Gabriel Charles started music Professionally in 2014 when he dropped his first Hip Hop single titled IRE.

SLOW Video was shot in Lagos, directed by AJAYI SCENELOCK.

 

