VIDEO: Geniuzz – Love & Affection

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Effyzzie Music Group pop act Geniuzz premieres the music video​ for his budding hit-single “Love & Affection”.

The track serves as the lead single of his anticipated extended play titled “A Slice Of Geniuzz”.

The sexy mid-tempo reggae influenced track, gets a vibrant visual directed by Paul Gambit.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch and share; and also download #ASOG on all music platforms.

