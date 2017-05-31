Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Goodluck Jonathan Is Broke – Deji Adeyanju

A former Youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and convener of Concerned Nigerians, Adeyanju Deji, has in a recent interview said the former president of the country, Goodluck Jonathan is broke. Deji Adeyanju made this known in a recent interview granted in Abuja with Sahara Reporters. The former PDP Youth leader during the…

