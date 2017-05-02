Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Henshaw Blaze – Ekaro

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

off his recent project “The UnNAMED KuTi {T.U.K}, Lagos Based AFROBEAT, HIPHOP artiste Henshaw BlaZe, releases a viral visual for his growing fan base to enjoy. The Video is for the Song titled Ekaro O {Good Morning}.A day starter for the City’s Hustlers and also the intro to the album. T.U.K is available for Streaming on Soundcloud & download on major digital stores worldwide. In the mean here is some really good rapping

Watch and ENJOY!

 

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post VIDEO: Henshaw Blaze – Ekaro appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.