VIDEO: I Am Very Proud Of How The Movement From Africa Is Going Global – Swizz Beatz

Ulti-award wining Hip hop artiest and producer, Swizz Beats, has made known his stance on African sound and its gradual way of clinching a spot in the international market. This was revealed as he brought singer Burnaboy on stage at the New York ‘Outside” tour a couple of hours back saying: I am very proud …

The post VIDEO: I Am Very Proud Of How The Movement From Africa Is Going Global – Swizz Beatz appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

