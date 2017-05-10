Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: I Am Very Proud Of How The Movement From Africa Is Going Global – Swizz Beatz

Ulti-award wining Hip hop artiest and producer, Swizz Beats, has made known his stance on African sound and its gradual way of clinching a spot in the international market. This was revealed as he brought singer Burnaboy on stage at the New York ‘Outside” tour a couple of hours back saying: I am very proud …

