Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: I don’t know Mercy Aigbe, says Boston Roland

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Abuja-based model and stylist, Boston Roland Osagie, whose social media account claimed that he was cheating with Mercy Aigbe says he has never had any personal dealings with the embattled actress. After coming out to dismiss the social media posts as fake and from a hacked account, the stylist has made a video to discuss …

The post VIDEO: I don’t know Mercy Aigbe, says Boston Roland appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.