Video: “I Regret Dating Seun Egbegbe,” Toyin Aimakhu Breaks Down In Tears

Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu who recently announced her name change to Abraham has revealed that she regrets dating Lagos socialite and alleged serial thief, Seun Egbegbe. The actress’ reaction comes after Egbegbe was arrested for attempting to steal 9 iPhones in Lagos and subsequrntly re-arrested for attempting to defraud Lagos BDC operators. While speaking with…

The post Video: “I Regret Dating Seun Egbegbe,” Toyin Aimakhu Breaks Down In Tears appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

