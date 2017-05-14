Video: ‘I Still Cough Up Blood From The Beating I Received’ – Mercy Aigbe

In a recent development to the Mercy Aigbe-Gentry domestic violence case, where her husband Lanre Gentry beat up the Nollywood actress, resulting in public outrage and his subsequent arrest by the Lagos state Government, Mercy Aigbe has come out to explain why she stayed through the bouts of beatings handed to her by her husband.…

The post Video: ‘I Still Cough Up Blood From The Beating I Received’ – Mercy Aigbe appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

