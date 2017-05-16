VIDEO: Is media putting national security at stake?

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Uganda | 0 comments

Ugandan policemen pick up a journalist

It was a call for responsible media reporting in the first move by government to try to harmonize its operations with the media in regard to national security at a Uganda Security Media discussion in Kampala on Tuesday. This, as the state increasingly accuse the media of false reporting which according to government has fueled the state of insecurity in the country.

