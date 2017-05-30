Pages Navigation Menu

Video: It would be a mistake for anyone to provoke another Biafra war – Late Ojukwu

A video trending online shows Lieutenant-Colonel Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the then Military Governor of Eastern Nigeria whose declaration of the sovereign state of Biafra in 1967 led to the three years civil war that saw millions killed saying it would be a mistake for anyone to provoke another Biafran war.

In the video interview the late Eastern leader granted years after the 1967 war, he was quoted to have said, “I don’t think the 2nd one is necessary. We should have learned from the first one.”

Source: www.itnsource.com

