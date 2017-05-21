Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Ivan Edd ft. Phyno X Reminisce – Work Work (Gbera)

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Grounded promotions fast rising rapper Ivan Edd coming off the release of his debut ‘EYE VAN EDD’ EP is back with a brand new single titled ‘WORK WORK’ (gbera) featuring two Indigenous rap heavy weights Phyno and Reminisce.

The video was directed by Avalon okpe.

