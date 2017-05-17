VIDEO: IYKZ – Kilo

North London rapper IYKZ returns with the visuals for bass-heavy anthem “Kilo”, directed by Ashleigh Jadee (Big Sean, Skepta, Iggy Azalea), whilst the track features a trap-infused production from BZGD and mixing from Superdertie (A$AP Rocky, Mac Miller, Lily Allen).

Filmed on Hackney’s Kings Crescent Estate, the area IYKZ was raised in, the visuals are a tribute to the rapper’s humble beginnings and feature several locations that will be familiar to fellow north Londoners, such as renowned barbershop and celeb hotspot D&L’s. “‘Kilo’ takes me back to the hackney streets I grew up in”, IYKZ explains. “It’s the ultimate underdog anthem. Against all odds I’ve made something of myself with the aim to go back and show everyone what I’ve become, hence shooting the video on my old block. I do this for them.”

“Kilo” follows “They Know (Wan Mo)”, a collaboration with singer Maleek Berry that has garnered over 200,000 streams on Spotify since its release in March, and is one of several singles IYKZ will be releasing over the coming months.

