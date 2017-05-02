Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Janet Jackson Makes a Comeback, Announces New Concert Date

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Entertainment, Video | 0 comments

Janet Jackson is seemingly headed back on the road after taking nearly a year off, with the younger sister to the late King of pop finally rewarding her fans with a video of herself. Janet acknowledged she gained some lbs during her pregnancy and confirmed what we already knew that she’s separated shortly after the…

The post VIDEO: Janet Jackson Makes a Comeback, Announces New Concert Date appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.