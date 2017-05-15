VIDEO: Jaycey – Only One

In the beginning of every year, everybody pray for a better one. if that is so, what else could be better than starting your year with this motivational and love song from our very own JAYCEY. The Young talented rapper/singer came out to create this magic,a song titled “ONLY ONE”. produced by SWITCH BEAT,which is now with a video, directed by IROKVIRALZ, after the audio banged on every street in Lagos. This song is here to take you through 2017 and many years to come.

Download and enjoy!

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Video below:

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post VIDEO: Jaycey – Only One appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

