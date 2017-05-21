Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Jaywon Ft. Oritse Femi – Banuso (Teaser)

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

NextWorld Music frontline act Jaywon – the crooner of the famous tune “Odun Yi” (This Year), collaborates with the talented musical Taliban Oritsefemi in this new track “Banuso“.

Enjoy to see a sneak peek of the fire they create together in this awesome tune while you await the official video.

Video Teaser below:

