VIDEO: Kay Da Ace – Enoko (Refix)
Ace Familia unleashes the Southside’s pride and delight, original Warri boy and UK based Rapper KAY DA ACE the much awaited “AUDIO + VIDEO of Enoko Refix (Enoko means overseas).
KAY DA ACE came through on this produced Top Age song titled “Enoko Refix” and the video was shot in London by KUNAI LESTER (FRENCH RIVIERA) which promises to rock airwaves across the globe Listen, watch, share and drop comments.
The post VIDEO: Kay Da Ace – Enoko (Refix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
