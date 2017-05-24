VIDEO: Kayihura no show at Uganda Human Rights Commission

VIDEO: Kayihura no show at Uganda Human Rights Commission

The Uganda Police chief Gen. Kale Kayihura and Internal affairs minister Jeje Odong have snubbed interrogation by the Uganda Human Rights Commission over the multiple cases of human rights violation reported to the commission. Interrogation of security chiefs kicked off Tuesday in Kampala without the Police which has the highest number of rights violations reported to the commission.

Only the army and prisons were present.

The post VIDEO: Kayihura no show at Uganda Human Rights Commission appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

