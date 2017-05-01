VIDEO: Kida Kudz – Issa Vibe
Kida Kudz rerutns with this latest banger “Issa Vibe” with the tracks visuals premiering exclusively through GRM Daily.
The tune’s wavy, colour, smoke and lady filled visuals were directed by Chas Appeti, who has worked with the likes of Splurgeboys in the past. Imagine a 2017 “Ladies Hit Squad”.
Kida evens finds the opportunity to pay homage to man of the minute, J Hus, with the line “did you see what I done, came with a black chick left with a white one” on the afrobeat infused chilled track.
For more Kida Kudz, check out his joint track with Ekeno “No Love”, with always premiered on your favourite site.
Watch and Enjoy!
