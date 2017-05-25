VIDEO: Kiss Daniel – Sofa

G-Worldwide Entertainment pop-superstar and multiple awards winner Kiss Daniel is here again with the video to his recently released banger single “SOFA”.

After the much anticipated released of his latest single “SOFA” Kiss Daniel drops the visuals for the track, employing the directorial assistance of Clarence Peters to deliver a clean, well-styled video.

SOFA since its release has helped to sate the appetite of Kiss Daniel’s fans who have been clamouring for new music from the artiste and the visuals for the track is expected to further popularize the song globally.

