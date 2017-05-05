VIDEO: KLY & DJ Maphorisa ft. Patoranking & Emtee – Snapdatsh!t (Remix)
Ambitiouz Entertainment newly signed artiste – KLY, releases the visuals to the single “Snapdatsh!t”, which he features alongside DJ Maphorisa, Nigerian super star Patoranking and His label Mate Emtee.
Video below:
