Video: Lion viciously attacks circus trainer front of horrified audience in France – Fox News
|
Fox News
|
Video: Lion viciously attacks circus trainer front of horrified audience in France
Fox News
attacked him during a live performance in France over the weekend – and the grizzly scene was caught on camera. Footage taken by an audience member shows the lion latch onto the trainer and drag him around the enclosed cage at the Buffalo Circus in …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!