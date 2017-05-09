Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video: Lion viciously attacks circus trainer front of horrified audience in France – Fox News

Posted on May 9, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Fox News

Video: Lion viciously attacks circus trainer front of horrified audience in France
Fox News
attacked him during a live performance in France over the weekend – and the grizzly scene was caught on camera. Footage taken by an audience member shows the lion latch onto the trainer and drag him around the enclosed cage at the Buffalo Circus in …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.