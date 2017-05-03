VIDEO: M.anifest ft. Worlasi – Hand Dey Go, Hand Dey Come
Off his “No Where Cool” album, ace Ghanaian rapper – M.anifest serves up the visuals to “Hand Dey Go, Hand Dey Come” featuring Worlasi.
The video was shot in his Grandma’s hometown of Woe in the Volta Region (Ghana).
Directed by Garth Von Glehn.
Watch video below:
The post VIDEO: M.anifest ft. Worlasi – Hand Dey Go, Hand Dey Come appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!