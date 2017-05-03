VIDEO: M.anifest ft. Worlasi – Hand Dey Go, Hand Dey Come

Off his “No Where Cool” album, ace Ghanaian rapper – M.anifest serves up the visuals to “Hand Dey Go, Hand Dey Come” featuring Worlasi.

The video was shot in his Grandma’s hometown of Woe in the Volta Region (Ghana).

Directed by Garth Von Glehn.

Watch video below:

The post VIDEO: M.anifest ft. Worlasi – Hand Dey Go, Hand Dey Come appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

