VIDEO: Madeline Ugo – Shalom

Switzerland-based Nigerian gospel artist Madeline Ugo turns a year older today May 20th, 2017

In celebration of this remarkable day, the exciting and energetic gospel artiste drops the audio and visual of her new song titled ‘Shalom’.

According to Madeline Ugo – “Shalom is the peace God’s Children enjoy even in the midst of the chaos of this world and all the challenges it brings; the Lord keeps our heart in perfect peace and gives us joy unspeakable”.

Shalom is produced by Tyanx and video was directed by Sambrown.

