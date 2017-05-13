VIDEO: Major Lazer ft. Partynextdoor, Nicki Minaj, Yung L, Skales & Chopstix – Run Up (Afrosmash Remix)

American electronic music trio – Major Lazer, composed of record producer Diplo, Jillionaire, and Walshy Fire. Here they recruits Yung L, Skales and Chopstix for the afro remix of their single – “Run Up”.

“Run Up” is a song by American electronic band Major Lazer from their upcoming fourth studio album, Music Is the Weapon (2017). The song features Canadian musician PartyNextDoor, and Trinidadian-born American rapper Nicki Minaj.

“Run Up” received generally positive reviews from music critics. Reviewing the song, Ryan Reed from Rolling Stone described it as “a suave blend of high-pitched vocal samples, warped guitar chords and a signature Caribbean music groove.” Him praised the presence of Minaj and PartyNextDoor on the song.

On the Afrosmash Remix, Nigerian Star Skales and Chocolate city Latest signed act – Yung L, With The Grip Muzik serial hit producer Chopstix, create a perfection and takes the song on the African level.

Diplo was up to some new music when he was in Lagos for Gidi Fest. Which he shared some of the B.T.S Pictures on Instagram, Which we actually did not see this coming.

The video was directed by Stanz Visuals and it was shot in Lagos, Nigeria

Watch “Run Up (Afrosmash Remix)” Video – and share your thoughts.

