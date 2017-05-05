VIDEO: Malema: ‘No amount of intimidation and charges will silence us from taking our land” – Newcastle Advertiser
|
Newcastle Advertiser
|
VIDEO: Malema: 'No amount of intimidation and charges will silence us from taking our land”
Newcastle Advertiser
“Nothing is more painful than having to explain the land struggle to a white Magistrate. No white person will ever understand that.” 10 seconds ago. Voortrekker Street, outside the Newcastle Magistrate's Court was on lock down again as Economic Freedom …
'No white person will understand,' Malema says about 'land grab' case
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!