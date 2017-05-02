VIDEO: Man Breaks His Son’s Hand, Sets Him On Fire For Stealing in Ibadan
This is a ten-year-old boy identified as Lukman who was seriously beaten and set on fire on a local stove by his father as a punishment for allegedly stealing in Ibadan.
The father who identified himself as Yaya Babarinde confessed how he tied up his son before delivering jungle justice on him.
