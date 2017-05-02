Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Man Breaks His Son’s Hand, Sets Him On Fire For Stealing in Ibadan

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

This is a ten-year-old boy identified as Lukman who was seriously beaten and set on fire on a local stove by his father as a punishment for allegedly stealing in Ibadan.

The father who identified himself as Yaya Babarinde confessed how he tied up his son before delivering jungle justice on him.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.