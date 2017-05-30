Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Man Stripped Naked For Stealing Standing Fan in RCCG, Ayobo Ogun State

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A thief had himself to blame around 4:00 yesterday after he was caught red-handed allegedly trying to steal a standing fan from Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) at Onifade town in Ayobo, Lagos.

In his confession, the young man said he resides at Kaka Ayobo, Lagos state.

