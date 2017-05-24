[VIDEO] Mandera East MP withdraws from race, cites frustration by Garre elders – The Star, Kenya
[VIDEO] Mandera East MP withdraws from race, cites frustration by Garre elders
A file photo of Mandera East MP Abdulaziz Farah during a workshop at Safari park in Nairobi. /MONICAH MWANGI. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Mandera East MP Abdulaziz Farah has withdrawn from the August race citing frustrations …
