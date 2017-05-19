VIDEO: Mars Candy ft Oritsefemi – Temi

New cat on the block ‘Mars Candy’ who is signed to Raw Records has released the official video to his hit single ‘Temi’. The video features beautiful models and stunning cinematography. The song is a simple call for the beautiful ladies to flock around Mars Candy and give him all their loving.

Seems that the artistes is determined to prove that he is as sweet as his name implies. Oritsefemi, the musical taliban, was in full form, entertaining us with all his energy and ginger. The song was produced by Sukasounds and directing credits go to Unlimited LA for the wonderful video.

